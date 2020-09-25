Pleasantville man accused of making drug transaction with daughter in car

A Pleasantville man was arrested after allegedly making a drug transaction with his 2-year-old daughter in the car.

Officers say Robert Hart was driving in the area of Crossan Avenue in Atlantic City with a suspended license.

When the officers turned around to conduct a traffic stop, they noticed Hart pull to the curb and engage in an alleged drug transaction with a woman.

Officers were eventually able to stop his vehicle, which was also occupied by his daughter.

They then found 500 bags of heroin in his car.

Hart resisted arrest by threatening and kicking one of the officers.

He is facing drug possession and other charges.