Jersey Proud: TCNJ’s The Trentones take 1st place in Int’l Championship of Collegiate A Cappella quarterfinals

There is a talented group of student singers at the College of New Jersey in Ewing called The Trentones.

The group took first place in the quarterfinals of the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella last weekend. They have never done it before. They also won awards for choreography and arrangement.

The competition features thousands of students from 39 states.

The Trentones are now getting ready for the semifinals in March.