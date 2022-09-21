Newark airport will no longer be NYC-area airport due to upcoming city code change

Starting Oct. 3, Newark Liberty International Airport will no longer be considered a New York City-area airport due to an upcoming change in their city code.

The reasoning is because of a new standard for "multi-airport cities.” As a result, EWR will stay, but it will lose its New York City code component.

This change to the city status is according to the International Air Transport Association.

According to a Luftansa memo, this could affect costs because Newark will operate under a new pricing structure.

Whether or not it will be cheaper than JFK or LGA is not known yet.

However, airlines could charge a penalty fee for switching flights from EWR to JFK or LGA since it's no longer under that city code.