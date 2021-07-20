Kean University: Students not vaccinated by Aug. 1 will be deregistered from classes

Kean University has a new policy when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine – show proof of vaccination or be deregistered from classes.

Students have an Aug. 1 deadline to prove their vaccination status for the fall semester. The university told students about the policy back in April.

Reaction to the policy was mixed among current students.

“Thank God. I just made the cutoff of my summer class and I’m out of here,” says Chelsea Hoagland.

Hoagland has just one summer class left. She says that she is not getting the COVID-19 vaccine because she is concerned about potential side effects. She disagrees with the university forcing students to get the shot.

“We are paying to come here and everyone on campus thus far has been isolated. So I don’t really see the need to implement that,” she says.

But freshman student Sarah says that she agrees with the policy and wants to see it go even further.

“I do think that it’s good that everyone is vaccinated. But I do think they should still take the precautions of wearing a mask,” she says.

Students who have religious or medical exemptions must still submit a form by Aug. 1, along with students who plan to attend Kean in a fully-remote capacity. They are not required to get the vaccine, but must still let the school know.

"The fact is there may be students who still choose to make the decision that they don't wish to be vaccinated and we respect that decision,” says Kean University vice president of relations Karen Smith. “But again, in our minds, the health and safety are the biggest issues."

With cases of the delta variant of COVID-19 on the rise, even among the vaccinated, some students say that they aren’t sure which decision is best.

“Can’t you still get COVID if you get the vaccine? So it’s just like its’ 50-50. I don’t even know,” says student Trinity.

Kean University faculty and staff are not required to get vaccinated. But it is strongly recommended that they do. News 12 New Jersey asked why this is the case, but was only told that the university is focused on what is safest for everyone.