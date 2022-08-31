Prosecutor: Child dies after being left inside locked car in Franklin Township

A child found unattended inside a locked car died Tuesday afternoon in Franklin Township, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

The child was found inside the car parked in a driveway on Summerall Road just before 3:30 p.m. It was not clear how long the child was left inside of the car.

Officials say the child was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive.

News 12 crews saw a woman being consoled on the ground outside of the home.

Neighbors say that this woman is the mother, who collapsed when she realized what happened.

“It’s a really sad story. How can somebody leave their child in a car? It really broke my heart,” one neighbor, who did not wish to be identified, told News 12.

The name and age of the child were not released.

Authorities have not yet said if anyone is facing charges because of this incident.