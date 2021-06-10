Authorities: 3-year-old boy dies after fall from house window, dog attack

A 3-year-old boy has died after he fell out of a first-floor rear window of his family’s Union County home and was attacked by the family’s pit bulls in the backyard.

Emergency responders went to the Elizabeth home shortly before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and found the boy, who had suffered serious injuries. According to the Union County Prosecutor's Office, he had fallen about 10 feet and was bitten by two dogs.

The boy, whose name wasn't released, was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

Neighbors tell News 12 New Jersey that they heard adults screaming and looked out the front door to see the boy being held by his parents as they waited for an ambulance and the police to arrive.

Authorities said it’s not yet clear what caused the boy’s death.

The county health department has the two dogs under quarantine and the city says that they may be euthanized.

Authorities say that the parents are not yet facing any criminal charges, but that the investigation remains active.

Anyone with any information is being urged to contact Prosecutor's Office Detective Richard Acosta at 908-347-0404 or Detective Michael Tambini at 908-472-4301.

The Associated Press wire services contributed to this report.