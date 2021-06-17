700-pound bronze statue honoring George Floyd unveiled in Newark

A 700-pound bronze statue of George Floyd now stands outside Newark City Hall.

The statue was unveiled on Wednesday and will stand outside city hall for at least a year.

Floyd, a Black man, was killed in May 2020 by Derek Chauvin, a white former Minneapolis police officer. Newark officials say that Floyd’s death “elevated the ‘Black Lives Matter' movement, which has resulted in an international response, including protests, police reform measures, and the removal of Confederate statues from public parks and racist names from organizations.”

The statue also commemorates the Juneteenth holiday, which commemorates when the last slaves were liberated in the United States on June 19, 1865.