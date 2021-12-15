news 12 logo
Wall School Board names new athletic director amid football hazing scandal

Dec 15, 2021, 3:58amUpdated 11h ago
By: News 12 Staff
The Wall Township School Board has named a new athletic director for the high school, as the community continues to deal with the fallout from a hazing scandal on the football team.
The board voted to bring in Nick Pizzuli as interim athletic director for the rest of the year. Pizzulli was brought in for a similar capacity at Sayreville War Memorial High School six years ago following their hazing situation. He will apparently be paid $600 per day.
The former athletic director, head football coach and others are on paid leave amid the investigation.
New documents obtained by News 12 show that the students were suspended last month for “hazing and conduct unbecoming a student.”
There is still much that is unclear about the incidents. But News 12 has previously reported that the hazing allegedly involved upperclassmen on the football team hazing and assaulting at least one younger player. The incident was apparently recorded on video.
RELATED: Emotions run high at Wall school board meeting amid hazing, sexual assault allegations
RELATED: Wall hazing allegations: Uncle speaks exclusively with News 12 about family pain, anguish
The high school football season was canceled just as playoffs were heating up.
The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating.
“The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office investigation and the institutional abuse investigation remains open. As such, I cannot provide a material update on either investigation,” said Superintendent Tracy Handerhan.
She chided the news media for the negative headlines. She insists that officials are not hiding any information.
