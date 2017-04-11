Woman found dead inside Kearny apartment; man charged

KEARNY - A man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman who was found Monday night in an apartment in Kearny, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Tuesday.

Police said officers found the victim, Luisa Cristina Reyna-Tello, 46, dead after responding to a 911 call for a medical injury at a second-floor apartment on Chestnut Street. Authorities said Reyna-Tello, who lived in the apartment, appeared to have been stabbed. The official cause and manner of death are pending the results of an investigation by the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

Kearny police officers arrested Jose Castro-Lavado, 36, who also lived in the Kearny apartment, in connection with Reyna-Tello’s death, Suarez said. He faces several charges, including murder and unlawful possession of a weapon.

The prosecutor said Castro-Lavado is the father of three children with Reyna-Tello.

The prosecutor’s Homicide Unit is actively investigating the case with assistance from the Kearny Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip by CLICKING HERE. All information will be kept confidential.

