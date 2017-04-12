You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

PASSAIC - A five-alarm fire in a warehouse Tuesday night that spread to adjacent apartments in Passaic has left dozens of people displaced.

Officials said the fire started around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on First Street. People reported seeing and smelling smoke for miles as the flames burned.

“Three to four blocks I can see the fire, the smoke. A lot of people came out to see the fire. It's the first time they’ve seen something like this here in Passaic,” resident Angel Lozamo said.

Crews were able to gain control of the fire around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, but firefighters were still putting out hot spots as of 8:30 a.m.

The blaze damaged several businesses and caused one building along First Street to collapse, News 12’s Jim Murdoch reported.

Authorities said several people were taken to the hospital, but none of their injuries were serious.

Murdoch reported that at least 13 apartments were damaged or destroyed, and at least 60 people were evacuated and displaced. The American Red Cross said it was assisting 39 people from six families who were affected by the fire.

Residents from 83 to 93 Market St. were urged around midnight to evacuate and told to seek shelter at City Hall. Officials advised residents in the area of First Street that they may have low water pressure or discolored water due to the millions of gallons of water firefighters used from hydrants. Electricity was cut off to First Street, as well as a portion of South Street.

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora provided live updates overnight from the scene for residents via Facebook.

"Thank you for your prayers. We remind you to keep all our firefighters, residents and everyone involved in prayer. You know it's often the case that our firefighters are out here working nonstop and continuously,” he said.

Fire Chief Joseph Cajzer said sprinklers in the apartments kept the fire in check.

Two firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.