Video shows guards dragging passenger off United flight

CHICAGO - A United Airlines spokesman said Monday that airline employees were "following the right procedures" when they called police who then dragged a man off a plane at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

Charles Hobart said the employees were justified in calling law enforcement Sunday night to remove the man because the flight was overbooked and couldn't leave for Louisville, Kentucky, with too many passengers on board.

He said in an email that United employees had asked for volunteers and when none were forthcoming, four were selected to leave.

A video shot by another passenger and posted on Facebook shows the man being pulled across a seat and armrest and physically dragged from the plane.

Hobart said the man was removed by Chicago police, but the police department said its officers were not involved. Officer Jose Estrada said the incident was handled by the city's aviation department police force.