Teen charged in fatal shooting of 16-year-old in Newark

NEWARK - Authorities have charged a 17-year-old in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in Newark.

Malik Bullock was gunned down on Hawthorne Avenue on Friday. A second male juvenile was shot, but survived.

The name of the 17-year-old is not being released at this time because he is a juvenile.

He is charged with murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose.