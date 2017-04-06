Woman found dead along Route 22; FBI involved in investigation

A suspicious discovery has prompted a response from federal, county and local law enforcement officials along Route 22 in Branchburg.

The FBI and Somerset County Prosecutor's Office are

The FBI and Somerset County Prosecutor's Office are involved in an investigation along Route 22 in Branchburg. (Credit: News 12 New Jersey)

Updated

BRANCHBURG - The FBI, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office and Branchburg Police Department are all involved in the investigation of a woman found dead Wednesday along Route 22 in Branchburg.

The woman’s body was found just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on the center median of Route 22 near Route 28. Parts of Route 22 by the scene were closed for a time, leading to some traffic delays.

The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office said detectives are actively following leads into the circumstances surrounding the death, and they are attempting to identify the victim. A post mortem examination will be performed by the Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about the incident or victim is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100, the Branchburg Township Police Department at 908-526-3830, the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.888577tips.org. All anonymous Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

