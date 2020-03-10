7-Eleven owner faces charges after boys are burned by ‘homemade’ spray sanitizer

Posted: Updated:

The owner of a Bergen County 7-Eleven is facing charges for allegedly selling a homemade sanitizer spray that left a group of young boys with burns.

Manisha Bharade of Wood-Ridge was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and deceptive business practices related to the incident.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office says that on Monday evening, the River Vale Police Department came to the 7-Eleven after a post was made on social media about four boys, ages 10-11, who were burned by a sanitizer spray that was purchased at the store. According to investigators, Bharade allegedly mixed commercial foaming sanitizers, which was not meant for resale, with water and packaged it in spray bottles to be sold at the 7-Eleven on Riverdale Road. Officials say that the boys were burned by a chemical reaction from the mixture.

Authorities say that 14 bottles were sold – five have been turned over to police, but nine are unaccounted for, according to the prosecutor.

 
User: River Vale Police Department To: link

The prosecutor’s office says that in addition to the charges against Bharade, the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs has opened an investigation into the store’s practices regarding “the sale and promotion of health and sanitation products” sold since the onset of the coronavirus outbreak.

RELATED: Bergen County officials warn retailers against taking advantage of coronavirus panic 
RELATED: ‘Don't do it:’ 10 businesses accused of coronavirus price gouging sent warning letters 

“Let me be perfectly clear: if you try to take advantage of our residents during a public health emergency, we will hold you accountable,” Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said in a statement. “Retailers who try to make a quick buck by exploiting others will face civil and criminal consequences.”

Anyone who may have purchased bottles of sanitizer from the River Vale 7-Eleven is asked to call police at 201-664-1111.

sorry to interrupt
your first 20 are free
Access to News 12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Spectrum Networks® and Service ElectricSM customers.
Please enjoy 20 complimentary views of articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.
you have reached your 20 view limit
Access to News 12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Spectrum Networks® and Service ElectricSM customers.
Please login or create an account to continue enjoying News12.
create an account
Our sign-up page is undergoing maintenance and is not currently available. However, you will be given direct access to news12.com while we complete our upgrade.
When we are back up and running you will be prompted at that time to complete your sign in. Until then, enjoy the local news, weather, traffic and more that's "as local as local news gets."
back to site