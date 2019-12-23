‘It just felt like Christmas’ – Diner waitress receives tip of more than $800

It was a much-needed boost just before the holidays – a Monmouth County waitress received more than $800 as a tip from customers.

Joy Carter works the morning shifts at the Blue Swan Diner in Oakhurst. The single mother says that she had started her busy Sunday morning shift when a table of eight women left her an envelope with the large tip inside.

She says that she ran outside to catch the women to thank them.

“What a difference they made for me. They didn’t have any idea. They really took care of me this Christmas,” Carter says.

Carter says that she has worked at the diner for the last 10 years while raising her daughter – who is now 21 – on her own.

RELATED: The season of giving: Diner wait staff surprised with generous $500 tip

“I already paid for Christmas dinner. I made my car payment and now there are a few things left that I have to get that I can get. And I’m off four days for the holidays,” she says.

Blue Swan owner Mario Magriplis says that he finds it a blessing that this happened in his diner.

“Acts of kindness like this have to be celebrated, and we see them on the news every time but when you really witness it firsthand it can really make an impact on people's lives,” he says.

Carter says that she cannot thank the customers enough.

"I felt relief. Relief and happy and, just Christmas, you know? It just felt like Christmas,” she says.

Carter says that the customers’ kindness makes all her struggles as a waitress and mother worth it.