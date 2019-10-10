New Jersey state trooper lowered by rope to rescue lost hiker, dog

Coastal Flood WARNING in effect for:
Atlantic, NJ
Cape May, NJ
Cumberland, NJ
Middlesex, NJ
Ocean, NJ
Salem, NJ
Southeastern Burlington, NJ
Western Monmouth, NJ
Coastal Flood ADVISORY in effect for:
Camden, NJ
Eastern Essex, NJ
Eastern Union, NJ
Gloucester, NJ
Hudson, NJ
New Jersey state trooper lowered by rope to rescue lost hiker, dogPosted: Updated:
A lost hiker and his dog are safe after a New Jersey state trooper was lowered by rope down a cliff to reach the man who was holding on to a tree.
The rescue happened Monday night in the dark and rain after the hiker called 911 to say he was trapped on an incline along a trail in Fredon Township.
Troopers Russell Cahn and Sean Sullivan located the man and the dog.
“We got a call that there was a hiker that somehow ended up down a cliff,” says Sullivan.
The troopers were worried about hypothermia.
"We knew he was at the bottom of the cliff, so we started looking for any place that had a ridgeline or something that looked like a cliff, and then we started calling his name and calling his name and finally we heard something,” says Cahn.
The troopers said that they walked over a mile until the found the man, who was 40 feet down. They tried to pull the man up but were unsuccessful, so they had to wait for the fire department to arrive.
Body camera video shows Cahn and firefighters lowered Sullivan by rope to reach the man. The hiker's dog was hoisted to safety before the man was raised by the rope and was treated at the scene by EMS.
The rescue took nearly two hours. The troopers said that the situation brought them closer together.
"I've worked with him for a few months and it just builds that trust more, that him and the firemen were on the ropes and they had me,” Sullivan says.
Officials say that anyone who plans to go out hiking should always let someone know where they will be. They should also bring a cell phone and a flashlight in case they are still out after dark.
The Associated Press wire services contributed to this report.
Police: Construction worker electrocuted; 2 others hurt
Authorities: Fire that destroyed 4 homes in Jersey City deemed suspicious
Univision 41 News Brief: Cae todo el peso de la ley contra los asesinos de Junior
GUIDE: Yankees battle Houston Astros for American League pennant
‘I feel disrespected’: ‘Jersey Shore’ star JWoww ‘hurt’ after seeing boyfriend flirt with castmate
Yankees in the 2019 Playoffs
Just Married in New Jersey
News 12 New Jersey wants to announce your wedding. If you were married in the past 90 days, please submit your photos via Twitter or Instagram using #JustMarriedNJ.
Guide: Casinos
Do you like to gamble? Or maybe you're just looking to get away for a weekend or for a night? The tri-state area has a couple casinos that may do the trick. Here is a guide to casinos in the area.
New York Comic Con 2019 - Food and Fun
New York Comic Con 2019 - The Costumes
