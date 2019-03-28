‘Superhero’ teens teach boy with autism how to skateboard

‘Superhero’ teens teach boy with autism how to skateboardPosted: Updated:
A group of young South Brunswick teenagers is being praised for their interactions with a 5-year-old boy with autism.
The boy’s mother, Kristen Braconi, made a post on the South Brunswick Community Facebook page stating that she brought her son Carter to the skate park behind the South Brunswick Police Station to celebrate his birthday.
She says that Carter has high-functioning autism and ADHD and is typically uncomfortable in large crowds. She says that when a group of teens showed up at the park he initially thought that he had to leave.
But the teens took Carter under their wing – sang “Happy Birthday” to him and taught him how to skateboard.
“I can’t even begin to thank these kids for being so kind and showing him how wonderful people can be to complete strangers,” Braconi wrote in her post.
One teen in particular - 13-year-old Gavin Mabes, went above and beyond by showing Carter the ropes for riding skateboards. And the two have developed a special bond, despite the difference in age.
In the video Braconi posted, Mabes is seen picking Carter up after he fell down and helps him get right back on the skateboard.
“Some of the guys here, I’ve seen here before and they’ve just helped me out and were nice to me, so I decided to do that with him,” the teen says.
Braconi says that her son can’t stop talking about the day and she says that he seems more outgoing. She says that she even bought all the teens ice cream.
The South Brunswick Police Department also praised the teens.
"It's just so heartwarming to see these kids taking care of other members of the community. That's what it's all about,” says Lt. Gene Rickle.
The teens each received a “challenge coin” from the chief of police as a recognition of their kindness. They will also be treated to a pizza party in school next week - with Carter in a special appearance.
Top StoriesTop StoriesMore>>
Woman found dead in Jersey City park believed to have been killed while jogging
Woman found dead in Jersey City park believed to have been killed while joggingA woman found dead in a lake in a Jersey City Park is believed to have been killed while she was out for a jog.A woman found dead in a lake in a Jersey City Park is believed to have been killed while she was out for a jog.
WWII-era Poland in New Jersey? Hollywood setting up shop in Paterson
WWII-era Poland in New Jersey? Hollywood setting up shop in PatersonCrews Thursday began turning downtown Paterson, near city hall, into Nazi-era Warsaw, Poland.Crews Thursday began turning downtown Paterson, near city hall, into Nazi-era Warsaw, Poland.
Authorities identify man killed in fast-moving house fire
Authorities identify man killed in fast-moving house fireThe Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has identified the man killed in a fast-moving house fire in Long Branch.The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has identified the man killed in a fast-moving house fire in Long Branch.
State prosecutors to hold forums on combating college campus sex assaults
State prosecutors to hold forums on combating college campus sex assaultsNew Jersey is putting a focus on combating sexual assaults on college campuses.New Jersey is putting a focus on combating sexual assaults on college campuses.
The ‘Disneyland of Dairy’ – crews break ground on Stew Leonard’s store
The ‘Disneyland of Dairy’ – crews break ground on Stew Leonard’s storeConstruction crews broke ground on a new location for a grocery store sometimes referred to as the “Disneyland of dairy stores.”Construction crews broke ground on a new location for a grocery store sometimes referred to as the “Disneyland of dairy stores.”
New Jersey SlideshowsGalleriesMore>>
Devastating flooding hits parts of the Midwest
Devastating flooding hits parts of the MidwestEven as floodwaters receded in hard-hit places in in the Midwest, experts warned that with plenty of snow still left to melt in northern states, the relief may only be temporary.Even as floodwaters receded in hard-hit places in in the Midwest, experts warned that with plenty of snow still left to melt in northern states, the relief may only be temporary.
National Puppy Day Photos
National Puppy Day PhotosIt's National Puppy Day! Send us your photos!It's National Puppy Day! Send us your photos!
Show Your Pinstripe Pride for Yankees' Home Opener
Show Your Pinstripe Pride for Yankees' Home OpenerShow your Pinstripe Pride!Show your Pinstripe Pride!
Guide: Thrilling roller coasters in the tri-state area
Guide: Thrilling roller coasters in the tri-state area
Looking for some excitement this summer? Check out some of these thrilling and extreme roller coasters, all located in the tri-state area.
Looking for some excitement this summer? Check out some of these thrilling and extreme roller coasters, all located in the tri-state area.
Guide: New Jersey Public Golf Courses
Guide: New Jersey Public Golf Courses
As the weather warms up, it's time to get your golf bag out and tee off once again! New Jersey offers a variety of public courses to practice your game at. Check out the list below for the links in your area.
As the weather warms up, it's time to get your golf bag out and tee off once again! New Jersey offers a variety of public courses to practice your game at. Check out the list below for the links in your area.