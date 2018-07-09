Newark officers revive unconscious toddler pulled from pool

Two Newark police officers are being hailed as heroes after they pulled an unconscious toddler from a backyard swimming pool and revived the child.

Newark officers Malikul Aziz and Shaquille Johnson have been on the force for only seven months and have been partners for two. They responded to the Third Avenue East home around 4:10 p.m. Sunday for reports of a possible drowning.

“It was a little chaotic,” says Aziz.

The officers say that the child was not breathing when they arrived at the house. They say that the family members actually tossed the child into the officers’ arms.

“The only thing going through my mind is getting that child to breathe again,” Johnson says. “She was gasping for air, her eyes had rolled back.”

The toddler had an obstructed airway, so the officers had to tap her on the back to clear it, and get her to breathe. After a few moments, the little girl started to cry.

A pair of @NewarkNJPolice officers saved a drowning girl - And it was all caught on camera. Tune in for the heart-racing heroic rescue @News12NJ at 10pm @CityofNewarkNJ #Heroes #police pic.twitter.com/RB1nVxgiI3 — Nadia Ramdass (@newsnadia) July 10, 2018

The family did not want to be identified. The child’s father says that his daughter was wearing two swimming floats at the time, and he says he thinks that this caused her to lose her balance and fall over. The parents were there at the time.

“A father has to be real careful with kids because anything could happen in a minute,” he says.

The girl was treated at the hospital and released Monday morning. She is expected to be OK.

The rescue was recorded on the officers’ body cameras.

Newark police say that the officers will be given commendations later this year.

The Associated Press wire services contributed to this report.