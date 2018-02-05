Flu outbreak closes entire school district in Somerset County

A flu outbreak among essential personnel closed an entire school district Monday in Somerset County.

According to a post on the Branchburg Township School District’s website, all three of the district's schools - Branchburg Central Middle School, Stony Brook School and Whiton Elementary School - were closed Monday.

"It’s all about the buses. There is no epidemic in the schools. Only among the bus drivers, and the issue is a transportation issue, not specifically a flu in the schools issue,” Branchburg Township School District Superintendent Rebecca Gensel said.

In all, the enrollment for the three schools is a total of 2,400 - that's not including the staff.

Gensel said she hopes to reopen the schools Tuesday.

The New Jersey Department of Health reports that there have been almost 5,000 confirmed cases of the flu in the state this season.

Health officials last week confirmed that a 4-year-old girl from central New Jersey was the first confirmed flu-related death in New Jersey. No other deaths have been reported in the state.