Flu outbreak closes entire school district in Somerset County

Posted: Updated:
BRANCHBURG -

A flu outbreak among essential personnel closed an entire school district Monday in Somerset County.

According to a post on the Branchburg Township School District’s website, all three of the district's schools - Branchburg Central Middle School, Stony Brook School and Whiton Elementary School - were closed Monday.

"It’s all about the buses. There is no epidemic in the schools. Only among the bus drivers, and the issue is a transportation issue, not specifically a flu in the schools issue,” Branchburg Township School District Superintendent Rebecca Gensel said.

In all, the enrollment for the three schools is a total of 2,400 - that's not including the staff. 

Gensel said she hopes to reopen the schools Tuesday.

The New Jersey Department of Health reports that there have been almost 5,000 confirmed cases of the flu in the state this season. 

HEALTH OFFICIALS: 5,000 cases of flu in New Jersey this season

Health officials last week confirmed that a 4-year-old girl from central New Jersey was the first confirmed flu-related death in New Jersey. No other deaths have been reported in the state.

sorry to interrupt
your first 20 are free
Access to News 12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service ElectricSM customers.
Please enjoy 20 complimentary views of articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.
you have reached your 20 view limit
Access to News 12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service ElectricSM customers.
Please login or create an account to continue enjoying News12.
create an account
Our sign-up page is undergoing maintenance and is not currently available. However, you will be given direct access to news12.com while we complete our upgrade.
When we are back up and running you will be prompted at that time to complete your sign in. Until then, enjoy the local news, weather, traffic and more that's "as local as local news gets."
back to site