Winter Storm WATCH in effect for:
Sussex, NJ
Western Passaic, NJ
Flu outbreak closes entire school district in Somerset CountyPosted: Updated:
EducationMore>>
Flu outbreak closes entire school district in Somerset County
Flu outbreak closes entire school district in Somerset County
A flu outbreak among essential personnel closed an entire school district Monday in Somerset County.
A flu outbreak among essential personnel closed an entire school district Monday in Somerset County.
Newark officially regains schools control after 22 years
Newark officially regains schools control after 22 years
New Jersey's largest city regained control of its public schools Thursday after 22 years of state oversight.
New Jersey's largest city regained control of its public schools Thursday after 22 years of state oversight.
Students raise funds by taping principal to wall
Students raise funds by taping principal to wall
Students at School No. 6 in Linden got to tape their principal to the wall to raise funds for the school.
Students at School No. 6 in Linden got to tape their principal to the wall to raise funds for the school.
Nutley school uses robots to help students with autism
Nutley school uses robots to help students with autism
An Essex County school is going high-tech to help students who have autism.
An Essex County school is going high-tech to help students who have autism.
Keyport HS students return to classes after ceiling cave in
Keyport HS students return to classes after ceiling cave in
Students at a Monmouth County high school resumed classes at Tuesday after an impromptu extended winter break.
Students at a Monmouth County high school resumed classes at Tuesday after an impromptu extended winter break.
Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez visits Newark students
Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez visits Newark students
U.S. Olympic gold medalist and New Jersey native Laurie Hernandez visited a Newark school Wednesday to discuss the importance of reading.
U.S. Olympic gold medalist and New Jersey native Laurie Hernandez visited a Newark school Wednesday to discuss the importance of reading.
Rockaway superintendent to resign in wake of student’s suicide
Rockaway superintendent to resign in wake of student’s suicide
In the wake of the controversy over a student’s suicide, the Rockaway Township’s superintendent of schools says he will be leaving when his contract expires.
In the wake of the controversy over a student’s suicide, the Rockaway Township’s superintendent of schools says he will be leaving when his contract expires.
Bus driver drops boy with special needs off at wrong home
Bus driver drops boy with special needs off at wrong home
The mother of an Asbury Park boy with special needs says that a school bus driver dropped her son off at the wrong home.
The mother of an Asbury Park boy with special needs says that a school bus driver dropped her son off at the wrong home.
Liberty Science Center hosts solar eclipse watch event
Liberty Science Center hosts solar eclipse watch event
Hundreds of spectators gathered at Liberty Science Center in Jersey City Monday to watch the historic solar eclipse.
Hundreds of spectators gathered at Liberty Science Center in Jersey City Monday to watch the historic solar eclipse.
New Jersey students perform Holocaust-inspired Opera
New Jersey students perform Holocaust-inspired Opera
Some New Jersey students are learning about history through music as part of the Count Basie Theatre opera camp.
Some New Jersey students are learning about history through music as part of the Count Basie Theatre opera camp.
Top StoriesNew Jersey Top StoriesMore>>
NTSB to release final report on deadly Hoboken train crash
NTSB to release final report on deadly Hoboken train crash
The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to release its final report on a deadly New Jersey Transit train crash in Hoboken.
The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to release its final report on a deadly New Jersey Transit train crash in Hoboken.
Forecast: Cloudy overnight; snow expected Wednesday
Forecast: Cloudy overnight; snow expected Wednesday
Monday’s overnight hours should see increased cloud coverage with temperatures cooling into the low-20s.
Monday’s overnight hours should see increased cloud coverage with temperatures cooling into the low-20s.
Flu outbreak closes entire school district in Somerset County
Flu outbreak closes entire school district in Somerset County
A flu outbreak among essential personnel closed an entire school district Monday in Somerset County.
A flu outbreak among essential personnel closed an entire school district Monday in Somerset County.
Off-duty NJ state trooper saves choking baby
Off-duty NJ state trooper saves choking baby
An off-duty New Jersey state trooper saved a baby from choking over the weekend.
An off-duty New Jersey state trooper saved a baby from choking over the weekend.
Video: NJ snowboarder heads to Olympics 4 years after nearly dying
Video: NJ snowboarder heads to Olympics 4 years after nearly dyingRumson resident AJ Muss is heading to the 2018 Winter Olympics to complete for the USA Snowboarding team. But Muss’s journey to the Olympics almost did not happen – health complications nearly cost Muss his life.
Declassify? House Dems vote to air their Russia-probe memo
Declassify? House Dems vote to air their Russia-probe memo
A House panel voted to release a second classified memo about whether the FBI and Justice Department conspired against President Donald Trump.
A House panel voted to release a second classified memo about whether the FBI and Justice Department conspired against President Donald Trump.
Video: 9-year-old runner sets state record
Video: 9-year-old runner sets state record
New Jersey student Jessica Abbot may be the state's fastest kid. At 9 years old, she has already set a state record. She says that she hopes to go to the Olympics one day. She is making New Jersey proud.
New Jersey student Jessica Abbot may be the state's fastest kid. At 9 years old, she has already set a state record. She says that she hopes to go to the Olympics one day. She is making New Jersey proud.
New Jersey beach access bill advances; hard decisions remain
New Jersey beach access bill advances; hard decisions remain
New Jersey lawmakers are moving ahead with a measure guaranteeing the public's right to access beaches and riverfronts, but hard decisions remain to be made
New Jersey lawmakers are moving ahead with a measure guaranteeing the public's right to access beaches and riverfronts, but hard decisions remain to be made
Police: ‘Suspicious device’ prompts evacuation of Hightstown HS
Police: ‘Suspicious device’ prompts evacuation of Hightstown HS
A “suspicious device” found in in a high school bathroom prompted officials to evacuate the school as a precaution.
A “suspicious device” found in in a high school bathroom prompted officials to evacuate the school as a precaution.
Eagles get hero's welcome after winning 1st Super Bowl title
Eagles get hero's welcome after winning 1st Super Bowl title
Fresh off their first Super Bowl title, the Philadelphia Eagles arrived home to a hero's welcome Monday afternoon
Fresh off their first Super Bowl title, the Philadelphia Eagles arrived home to a hero's welcome Monday afternoon
New Jersey SlideshowsSlideshowsMore>>
Super Bowl LII Halftime Show
Super Bowl LII Halftime Show
Photos from Super Bowl LII Halftime Show in Minneapolis on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018.
Photos from Super Bowl LII Halftime Show in Minneapolis on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018.
2018 PNC Bank Arts Center Concert Lineup
2018 PNC Bank Arts Center Concert Lineup
PNC Bank Arts Center is rolling out a new concert lineup for 2018.
PNC Bank Arts Center is rolling out a new concert lineup for 2018.
2018 Jones Beach Summer Concert Lineup
2018 Jones Beach Summer Concert Lineup
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater is rolling out a new concert lineup for 2018.
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater is rolling out a new concert lineup for 2018.
Punxsutawney Phil sees 6 more weeks of winter
Punxsutawney Phil sees 6 more weeks of winter
Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog foresees no early end to winter.
Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog foresees no early end to winter.
Images of the Super Blue Blood Moon from around the world
Images of the Super Blue Blood Moon from around the world
A Super Blue Blood Moon is the result of three lunar phenomena happening all at once: not only is it the second full moon in January, but the moon will also be close to its nearest point to Earth on its orbit, and be totally eclipsed by the Earth's shadow.
A Super Blue Blood Moon is the result of three lunar phenomena happening all at once: not only is it the second full moon in January, but the moon will also be close to its nearest point to Earth on its orbit, and be totally eclipsed by the Earth's shadow.
60th annual Grammy Awards
60th annual Grammy Awards
James Corden hosts the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28, 2018.
James Corden hosts the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28, 2018.
The sights of the XFL's wild inaugural season in 2001
The sights of the XFL's wild inaugural season in 2001
The XFL is set for a surprising second life under WWE leader Vince McMahon. McMahon announced the return of the much-maligned league that spawned He Hate Me and flamed out in 2001 after one wild season.
The XFL is set for a surprising second life under WWE leader Vince McMahon. McMahon announced the return of the much-maligned league that spawned He Hate Me and flamed out in 2001 after one wild season.
PHOTOS: Unified North, South Korean women's ice hockey team
PHOTOS: Unified North, South Korean women's ice hockey team
PHOTOS: Unified North, South Korean women's ice hockey team
PHOTOS: Unified North, South Korean women's ice hockey team
Your New Jersey Weather Photos
Your New Jersey Weather Photos
Share your weather photos with us on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #NJWeather.
Share your weather photos with us on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #NJWeather.
Photos: News 12's Cover Photo of the Day Contest
Photos: News 12's Cover Photo of the Day Contest
We're looking for your best photos of New Jersey SCENERY and LANDMARKS to feature as the cover photo on our Facebook page.
We're looking for your best photos of New Jersey SCENERY and LANDMARKS to feature as the cover photo on our Facebook page.