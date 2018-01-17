West Orange boy calls News 12 for help locating kidney for dad

A 10-year-old boy from West Orange called News 12 New Jersey to ask for help finding a kidney for his father.

Pete Recchia has end-stage renal disease, which means he was born with only one kidney that is failing.

Pete Recchia has been on a transplant list for two years and has been going to dialysis in Livingston for just as long. He had to quit his job at PSEG because of his health.

FOR MORE ON KIDNEY TRANSPLANTS CLICK HERE

Nick Recchia decided, without the help or knowledge from the rest of his family, to do what he could to help.

"I need my father to get a kidney," Nick Recchia says. "I figured if I talked about it here on TV then maybe someone would help him."

Pete Recchia says he is proud of his son for stepping up and hopes someone with A-positive blood type comes forward to help.

The New Jersey Organ and Tissue Sharing Network says that three people in the state are added to the transplant list every day. They say eight lives can be saved by just one organ donor.

Anyone who may be a match and wishes to be considered as a donor should contact the Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia at 1-800-346-7834 and ask for the transplant coordinator for Pete Recchia.