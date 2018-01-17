West Orange boy calls News 12 for help locating kidney for dadPosted: Updated:
Parking lot crash ends with 2 cars in river, woman hospitalized
A woman is now recovering in the hospital after her car crashed into the Third River in Nutley Thursday afternoon.
Forecast: Temps dip overnight; partly sunny Friday ahead
Thursday’s overnight hours should see mostly clear skies with temperatures in upper-teens and low-20s.
West Orange boy calls News 12 for help locating kidney for dad
A 10-year-old boy from West Orange called News 12 New Jersey to ask for help finding a kidney for his father.
Health officials advise disinfecting spaces amid flu outbreak
It may seem like common sense, but health officials are warning everyone to wipe down any surface that they touch in order to prevent the spread of illnesses.
U of Alabama students protest after racial slur-filled video
Students at the University of Alabama marched and protested at the school this week to express their outrage over a racial slur-filled video filmed by a now-former student from New Jersey.
Newark makes short list for Amazon’s 2nd headquarters
Amazon has announced that Newark could be the new location for the company’s second headquarters.
Wells Fargo resolves automatic billing glitch
Wells Fargo has corrected a glitch affecting some of its customers’ automatic bill payments.
Cheddar Afternoon Business Report 1/18: Amazon films, Chipotle prices, Golden Globes
Amazon is rethinking its film strategy. The company is considering big blockbusters over independent films. Amazon Studios is planning to invest in films with budgets in the $50 million range.
3 final defendants sentenced in Short Hills mall killing
Three men were given prison sentences Thursday for their roles in the 2013 carjacking at the Mall at Short Hills that left Dustin Friedland dead.
Owners of Old Bridge Twp. Raceway Park end drag racing
The owners of Raceway Park in Old Bridge Township have informed the NHRA they no longer will host drag racing events, effective immediately.
President Trump's first year in office
Here's a look at President Trump's first year in office.
Your New Jersey Weather Photos
Share your weather photos with us on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #NJWeather.
23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards
The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards were held at Barker Hangar on Jan. 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California.
Aftermath of California mudslides
The deadly mudslides that ravaged Montecito came a month after a massive wildfire drove many residents from their homes and blackened the nearby mountains. With no vegetation left to absorb the rain, the slides came quickly in the midst of a torrential downpour.
Sights and scenes at the 75th Golden Globe Awards
The 75th Golden Globe Awards were held Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, with host Seth Meyers.
Effects of winter storm felt across the Northeast
The storm began in the Gulf of Mexico and first struck the Florida Panhandle. By Thursday, it was wreaking havoc as blizzard warnings and states of emergency went into effect along the Eastern Seaboard. Wind gusts hit more than 70 mph in places and some areas saw as much as 18 inches of snow.
Photos: News 12's Cover Photo of the Day Contest
We're looking for your best photos of New Jersey SCENERY and LANDMARKS to feature as the cover photo on our Facebook page.
The Download Photos
Here are some of the latest tech items featured in the News 12 series The Download.
PHOTOS: Macy's Day Parade
Photos: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade float preview
Photos of some of the new floats coming to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
