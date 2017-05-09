Reopening of Thomas Mathis Bridge in Toms River begins Thursday

A Jersey Shore bridge damaged by Superstorm Sandy will start the process of reopening on Thursday after being closed in the fall for repairs.

Officials originally said the reopening would start Wednesday, but revised their statement late Wednesday morning.

Repairs to the Thomas Mathis Bridge in Toms River began in 2015 and typically only take place during the shore’s “offseason” to prevent traffic backups for beachgoers heading to and from Seaside Heights.

Traffic is currently being diverted onto the Stanley Tunney Bridge, which caused heavy traffic buildup during the recent nice weather in the state.

The bridge will be fully reopen by 9 a.m. Saturday. Construction on the bridge is expected to be fully completed next year.