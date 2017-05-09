Penn State frat members appear in court in pledge's death

Penn State frat members appear in court in pledge's deathPosted: Updated:
School boss to resign amid nepotism, surveillance findings
One of NJ's highest paid school superintendents is resigning after the state found she transferred her daughter to another office without board approval.
NJ school district closes as another reopens amid contamination concerns
One New Jersey school will be closed for the remainder of the week, while another is reopening amid contamination concerns.
Nick Cannon refuses to apologize for ‘off-color’ routine at NJ college
Comedian Nick Cannon says he won't apologize for his performance during a New Jersey Catholic university's homecoming weekend.
Student to get $6M after tripping, breaking arm in gym class
A jury in New Jersey has awarded $6 million to a student who tripped over a cable and broke her arm and elbow in gym class when she was in middle school.
Case of viral meningitis reported at Mount Olive High School
The principal at Mount Olive High School sent a message via the school's website notifying parents that a student tested positive for viral meningitis.
Hundreds strike a pose to help Rutgers break Guinness World Record
Rutgers University broke a Guinness World Record as hundreds showed up to strike a pose.
HS students learn about importance of healthy eating
Some North Brunswick High School students were taught about the importance of cooking and healthy eating during a special event.
Montclair State opens new School of Communications & Media
Administrators at Montclair State University officially opened the new School of Communications and Media Tuesday.
Adidas exec, 4 coaches charged in college bribery scheme
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four assistant coaches.
Obama-era guidance on campus sexual assault gets replaced
The Trump administration is scrapping Obama-era guidance on investigating campus sexual assault, replacing it with new interim instructions for universities.
Menendez prosecution rests; judge to weigh dismissal motion
The government rested its bribery case against U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and a wealthy friend on Wednesday.
1 of 2 men accused of injuring cops at crash scene remains detained
One of two men accused of speeding through a fatal crash scene last week in Union City will remain detained, a judge decided on Wednesday.
Police arrest handyman accused of stealing over $200K worth of comics
Police say a handyman stole over $200,000 worth of comic books and artwork from a New Jersey homeowner before fleeing to Italy.
Bergen County officials warn of rise in diversion burglaries
The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office has issued a warning to residents following a recent rise in diversion burglaries.
2 remaining defendants in Short Hills mall killing plead guilty
The two remaining defendants accused in a fatal carjacking at the Mall at Short Hills pleaded guilty in the case, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
Menendez jurors see staffers' emails about donor's dispute
The bribery trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and a wealthy friend resumed Tuesday with testimony from an FBI agent.
Texas student charged with murder in campus officer’s death
Authorities have apprehended a 19-year-old student accused of fatally shooting a Texas Tech University police officer at the campus police station.
2 arrested in connection with 19-year-old’s death in Union
A 17-year-old and 22-year-old have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old man in Union Township, authorities said.
State police: Man sexually assaulted 2 kids in home invasion
New Jersey state police say a New York man sexually assaulted two children during a recent home invasion.
Newark police seeking suspects in Exxon gas station robbery
Police say two men entered an Exxon on Springfield Avenue Friday night.
Teenager shocked by high voltage lines, falls 30 feet
A teenager was injured Tuesday night after coming in contact with high voltage lines and then falling 30 feet, Metuchen police said.
Forecast: Cooler temps; rain overnight into Thursday
New Jersey is expected to see rain showers around the state for the remainder of Wednesday, going into Thursday.
Coach no more; New York company wants to be called Tapestry
To better incorporate all of the brands it owns, the storied Coach company of New York is changing its name to Tapestry.
New Jersey's 2017 Haunted House Guide
Looking for a good scare this Halloween? Check out some of the frightening haunted houses in New Jersey.
12-inch water main break impacts traffic in Jersey City
A 12-inch water main break was impacting traffic Wednesday evening in Jersey City.
Cheddar afternoon business update 10/11: Coach, Disney & Tamagotchi
Top afternoon business and technology headlines for Oct. 11, 2017.
Deadly California wildfires flare up and swallow more homes
Wildfires tearing through California wine country flared up again Wednesday. Over 20 people have been killed.
Menendez prosecution rests; judge to weigh dismissal motion
The government rested its bribery case against U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and a wealthy friend on Wednesday.
New Milford HS students collect donations for Puerto Rico
New Milford High School students organized a donation drive for Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico.
In historic change, Boy Scouts to let girls in some programs
In a historic change, the Boy Scouts are announcing plans to admit girls into the Cub Scouts starting next year.
Photos: New Jersey Sunrise Squad
Share your sunrise pictures with us every morning on social media using #NJSunriseSquad for a chance to have your images featured online and on-air!
New Jersey's 2017 Haunted House Guide
Looking for a good scare this Halloween? Check out some of the frightening haunted houses in New Jersey.
Wildfires burn in Northern California wine country
Fast-moving wildfires have destroyed more than 1,500 homes, department stores, hotels and other commercial structures in Northern California.
2017 New York Comic Con
Sights and scenes from the 2017 New York Comic Con in New York City.
Photos: Las Vegas concert shooting, aftermath
A gunman perched high on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino unleashed a shower of bullets down on an outdoor country music festival below, killing at least 50 people and wounding more than 200 as tens of thousands of frantic concert-goers screamed and ran for their lives, officials say.
President Trump in Puerto Rico to survey Maria's destruction
On the ground in Puerto Rico nearly two weeks after a hurricane ravaged the island, President Donald Trump heaped praise Tuesday on his administration's relief workers and, more selectively, Puerto Rican officials after earlier dismissing critics of the federal response as "politically motivated ingrates."
Panmunjom amid escalating tension between US and North Korea
Recent scenes from Panmunjom as a war of words between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
Your New Jersey Back-to-School Photos
Are you or your kids heading back to school? News 12 New Jersey wants to see your photos! Use the #NJSchool2017 on Instagram or Twitter and we may use your photos on News12.com or on air!
Photos: New Jersey solar eclipse
Photos taken by News 12 New Jersey viewers of the partial solar eclipse in the Garden State.
Recent solar eclipses from around the world
Here are some photos of recent solar eclipses around the world as North America prepares to see another on Aug. 21.
