Penn State frat members appear in court in pledge's death

BELLEFONTE, Pa. -

(AP) - Eight more members of a Penn State University fraternity are free on bail to await trial on charges that stem from the death of a pledge after an alcohol-fueled hazing ritual.

A Pennsylvania judge arraigned the defendants on Tuesday and set bail at $50,000. Ten other defendants were arraigned on Friday.

The members of Beta Theta Pi face a range of charges.

Five of the young men who appeared in court Tuesday are accused of evidence tampering. One faces a charge of reckless endangerment.

The other two are accused of hazing, alcohol law violations and reckless endangerment.

All charges relate to the February death of sophomore Timothy Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey.

Piazza died after falling and hitting his head several times after a pledge acceptance ceremony.

