State police: Pursuit leads to crash on New Jersey Turnpike near Exit 5

Posted: Updated:
MOUNT HOLLY -

A vehicle involved in a chase with New Jersey State Police overturned after the driver crashed on the New Jersey Turnpike.

State police say that they began pursuing the driver while traveling on the Turnpike southbound lanes near Exit 8A.

There are unconfirmed reports that the driver was traveling at over 100 mph during portions of the pursuit. The driver lost control near Exit 5 and flipped the car into a wooded area along the Turnpike, according to officials.

The driver was the only person inside the car at the time of the crash.

Police say that troopers tried to pull the driver over for a moving violation.

The driver was taken to Capital Health Hospital in Trenton by helicopter.

  • New Jersey SlideshowsSlideshowsMore>>

  • Photos: New Jersey Sunrise Squad

    Photos: New Jersey Sunrise Squad

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 8:25 AM EDT2017-10-11 12:25:52 GMT
    (@hfliester/Twitter)(@hfliester/Twitter)

    Share your sunrise pictures with us every morning on social media using #NJSunriseSquad for a chance to have your images featured online and on-air!

    Share your sunrise pictures with us every morning on social media using #NJSunriseSquad for a chance to have your images featured online and on-air!

  • New Jersey's 2017 Haunted House Guide

    New Jersey's 2017 Haunted House Guide

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 7:00 AM EDT2017-10-11 11:00:54 GMT

    Looking for a good scare this Halloween? Check out some of the frightening haunted houses in New Jersey.

    Looking for a good scare this Halloween? Check out some of the frightening haunted houses in New Jersey.

  • Wildfires burn in Northern California wine country

    Wildfires burn in Northern California wine country

    Fast-moving wildfires have destroyed more than 1,500 homes, department stores, hotels and other commercial structures in Northern California.

    Fast-moving wildfires have destroyed more than 1,500 homes, department stores, hotels and other commercial structures in Northern California.

    •   
sorry to interrupt
your first 5 are free
Access to News 12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service ElectricSM customers.
Please enjoy 5 complimentary views of articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.
you have reached your 5 view limit
Access to News 12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service ElectricSM customers.
Please login, create an account or subscribe to continue enjoying News12.
create an accountsubscribe
Our sign-up page is undergoing maintenance and is not currently available. However, you will be given direct access to news12.com while we complete our upgrade.
When we are back up and running you will be prompted at that time to complete your sign in. Until then, enjoy the local news, weather, traffic and more that's "as local as local news gets."
back to site