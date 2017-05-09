State police: Pursuit leads to crash on New Jersey Turnpike near Exit 5

A vehicle involved in a chase with New Jersey State Police overturned after the driver crashed on the New Jersey Turnpike.

State police say that they began pursuing the driver while traveling on the Turnpike southbound lanes near Exit 8A.

There are unconfirmed reports that the driver was traveling at over 100 mph during portions of the pursuit. The driver lost control near Exit 5 and flipped the car into a wooded area along the Turnpike, according to officials.

The driver was the only person inside the car at the time of the crash.

Police say that troopers tried to pull the driver over for a moving violation.

The driver was taken to Capital Health Hospital in Trenton by helicopter.