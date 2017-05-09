Candidates for New Jersey governor square off in 2 debates

Candidates for New Jersey governor square off in 2 debatesPosted: Updated:
Six candidates running to be the next governor of New Jersey squared off in two debates at Stockton University Tuesday evening in Galloway.
Republicans Kim Guadagno and Jack Ciattarelli debated each other first, followed by Democrats Phil Murphy, Jim Johnson, Ray Lesniak and John Wisniewski.
Assemblyman Ciattarelli referenced current Gov. Chris Christie’s low approval rating during the debate. Guadagno is Christie’s lieutenant governor.
“Come November, after eight years of Christie and Guadagno, the only way Republicans win is with a new messenger, new direction,” he said.
Lt. Gov. Guadagno repeatedly referred to her property tax proposal plan, which caps portions of homeowners’ property taxes when it exceeds 5 percent of their income.
“I’m the only candidate on this stage who proposed a plan, the circuit breaker, to help people in New Jersey who need the help the most now,” she said.
But Guadagno’s plan would create a $1.5 billion hold in the state budget, and Ciattarelli said that she had no way to pay for it.
“Any candidate who speaks to solve our property tax crisis without first addressing school funding is either oblivious or being disingenuous,” he said.
Candidates during the Democratic debate focused on the front-runner and biggest spender in the primary race, Phil Murphy, former ambassador to Germany.
“New Jersey is not for sale,” said candidate Jim Johnson.
“There’s only one candidate who keeps bidding up the price,” said candidate and New Jersey Assemblyman John Wisniewski.
Murphy proposed creating a state-owned public bank to allow college students and small businesses to access loans at equitable rates. But Wisniewski slammed that plan.
“A state bank would be a disaster,” he said. “If Murphy wants to create a state bank, maybe he should go back to Wall Street.”
Murphy, a State House outsider, is currently leading above all other candidates, according to a recent Quinnipiac poll.
There are several other candidates running for governor who were not able to participate in the debate.
The Election Law Enforcement Commission only allows candidates in these debates who have at least $430,000 in their campaign funds. Critics say that these rules favor wealthy candidates.
PoliticsMore>>
Guadagno, Murphy face off in 1st gubernatorial debate
Guadagno, Murphy face off in 1st gubernatorial debate
New Jersey’s two main contenders to replace Gov. Chris Christie participated in the campaign’s first gubernatorial debate Tuesday evening in Newark.
New Jersey’s two main contenders to replace Gov. Chris Christie participated in the campaign’s first gubernatorial debate Tuesday evening in Newark.
Environmental groups denounce Trump override of climate plan
Environmental groups denounce Trump override of climate plan
A coalition of left-leaning states and environmental groups are vowing to fight the Trump administration's move to kill an Obama-era effort to limit carbon emissions from coal-fired power plants.
A coalition of left-leaning states and environmental groups are vowing to fight the Trump administration's move to kill an Obama-era effort to limit carbon emissions from coal-fired power plants.
Guadagno, Murphy hold campaign events on eve of debate
Guadagno, Murphy hold campaign events on eve of debate
Republican gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno and Democratic candidate Phil Murphy both held events Monday on the eve of the first gubernatorial debate.
Republican gubernatorial candidate Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno and Democratic candidate Phil Murphy both held events Monday on the eve of the first gubernatorial debate.
Gubernatorial candidates take part in AARP summit
Gubernatorial candidates take part in AARP summit
New Jersey's gubernatorial candidates spent Friday afternoon at the state's annual AARP conference.
New Jersey's gubernatorial candidates spent Friday afternoon at the state's annual AARP conference.
Birth control: Trump expands opt-out for workplace insurance
Birth control: Trump expands opt-out for workplace insurance
President Donald Trump is allowing more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women by claiming religious or moral objections.
President Donald Trump is allowing more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women by claiming religious or moral objections.
Senators bewildered by Equifax contract with IRS after hack
Senators bewildered by Equifax contract with IRS after hack
Senators are expressing bewilderment that Equifax has received a $7.25 million contract with the IRS to provide taxpayer and personal identity verification services.
Senators are expressing bewilderment that Equifax has received a $7.25 million contract with the IRS to provide taxpayer and personal identity verification services.
Tillerson denies he weighed resigning or called boss 'moron'
Tillerson denies he weighed resigning or called boss 'moron'
Rex Tillerson says he has never considered leaving the post of secretary of state. Tillerson said Wednesday that reports suggesting otherwise are "erroneous."
Rex Tillerson says he has never considered leaving the post of secretary of state. Tillerson said Wednesday that reports suggesting otherwise are "erroneous."
Trump: Puerto Rico put budget 'out of whack' but lives saved
Trump: Puerto Rico put budget 'out of whack' but lives saved
President Donald Trump highlighted Puerto Rico's relatively low death toll compared with "a real catastrophe like Katrina" as he opened a tour of the island's devastation.
President Donald Trump highlighted Puerto Rico's relatively low death toll compared with "a real catastrophe like Katrina" as he opened a tour of the island's devastation.
Attack ads ramp up in NJ governor’s race as Election Day nears
Attack ads ramp up in NJ governor’s race as Election Day nears
Election Day is a little more than a month away, and the candidates in New Jersey’s governor’s race are ramping up their attack ads.
Election Day is a little more than a month away, and the candidates in New Jersey’s governor’s race are ramping up their attack ads.
Ex-Health and Human Services secretary testifies at Menendez trial
Ex-Health and Human Services secretary testifies at Menendez trial
Jurors at the bribery trial of Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez heard testimony Tuesday from former Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius.
Jurors at the bribery trial of Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez heard testimony Tuesday from former Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius.
Top StoriesNew Jersey Top StoriesMore>>
Teenager shocked by high voltage lines, falls 30 feet
Teenager shocked by high voltage lines, falls 30 feet
A teenager was injured Tuesday night after coming in contact with high voltage lines and then falling 30 feet, Metuchen police said.
A teenager was injured Tuesday night after coming in contact with high voltage lines and then falling 30 feet, Metuchen police said.
Forecast: Cooler temps; rain overnight into Thursday
Forecast: Cooler temps; rain overnight into Thursday
New Jersey is expected to see rain showers around the state for the remainder of Wednesday, going into Thursday.
New Jersey is expected to see rain showers around the state for the remainder of Wednesday, going into Thursday.
Coach no more; New York company wants to be called Tapestry
Coach no more; New York company wants to be called Tapestry
To better incorporate all of the brands it owns, the storied Coach company of New York is changing its name to Tapestry.
To better incorporate all of the brands it owns, the storied Coach company of New York is changing its name to Tapestry.
New Jersey's 2017 Haunted House Guide
New Jersey's 2017 Haunted House Guide
Looking for a good scare this Halloween? Check out some of the frightening haunted houses in New Jersey.
Looking for a good scare this Halloween? Check out some of the frightening haunted houses in New Jersey.
12-inch water main break impacts traffic in Jersey City
12-inch water main break impacts traffic in Jersey City
A 12-inch water main break was impacting traffic Wednesday evening in Jersey City.
A 12-inch water main break was impacting traffic Wednesday evening in Jersey City.
Cheddar afternoon business update 10/11: Coach, Disney & Tamagotchi
Cheddar afternoon business update 10/11: Coach, Disney & Tamagotchi
Top afternoon business and technology headlines for Oct. 11, 2017.
Top afternoon business and technology headlines for Oct. 11, 2017.
Deadly California wildfires flare up and swallow more homes
Deadly California wildfires flare up and swallow more homes
Wildfires tearing through California wine country flared up again Wednesday. Over 20 people have been killed.
Wildfires tearing through California wine country flared up again Wednesday. Over 20 people have been killed.
Menendez prosecution rests; judge to weigh dismissal motion
Menendez prosecution rests; judge to weigh dismissal motion
The government rested its bribery case against U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and a wealthy friend on Wednesday.
The government rested its bribery case against U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and a wealthy friend on Wednesday.
New Milford HS students collect donations for Puerto Rico
New Milford HS students collect donations for Puerto Rico
New Milford High School students organized a donation drive for Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico.
New Milford High School students organized a donation drive for Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico.
In historic change, Boy Scouts to let girls in some programs
In historic change, Boy Scouts to let girls in some programs
In a historic change, the Boy Scouts are announcing plans to admit girls into the Cub Scouts starting next year.
In a historic change, the Boy Scouts are announcing plans to admit girls into the Cub Scouts starting next year.
New Jersey SlideshowsSlideshowsMore>>
Photos: New Jersey Sunrise Squad
Photos: New Jersey Sunrise Squad
Share your sunrise pictures with us every morning on social media using #NJSunriseSquad for a chance to have your images featured online and on-air!
Share your sunrise pictures with us every morning on social media using #NJSunriseSquad for a chance to have your images featured online and on-air!
New Jersey's 2017 Haunted House Guide
New Jersey's 2017 Haunted House Guide
Looking for a good scare this Halloween? Check out some of the frightening haunted houses in New Jersey.
Looking for a good scare this Halloween? Check out some of the frightening haunted houses in New Jersey.
Wildfires burn in Northern California wine country
Wildfires burn in Northern California wine country
Fast-moving wildfires have destroyed more than 1,500 homes, department stores, hotels and other commercial structures in Northern California.
Fast-moving wildfires have destroyed more than 1,500 homes, department stores, hotels and other commercial structures in Northern California.
2017 New York Comic Con
2017 New York Comic Con
Sights and scenes from the 2017 New York Comic Con in New York City.
Sights and scenes from the 2017 New York Comic Con in New York City.
Photos: Las Vegas concert shooting, aftermath
Photos: Las Vegas concert shooting, aftermath
A gunman perched high on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino unleashed a shower of bullets down on an outdoor country music festival below, killing at least 50 people and wounding more than 200 as tens of thousands of frantic concert-goers screamed and ran for their lives, officials say.
A gunman perched high on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino unleashed a shower of bullets down on an outdoor country music festival below, killing at least 50 people and wounding more than 200 as tens of thousands of frantic concert-goers screamed and ran for their lives, officials say.
President Trump in Puerto Rico to survey Maria's destruction
President Trump in Puerto Rico to survey Maria's destruction
On the ground in Puerto Rico nearly two weeks after a hurricane ravaged the island, President Donald Trump heaped praise Tuesday on his administration's relief workers and, more selectively, Puerto Rican officials after earlier dismissing critics of the federal response as "politically motivated ingrates."
On the ground in Puerto Rico nearly two weeks after a hurricane ravaged the island, President Donald Trump heaped praise Tuesday on his administration's relief workers and, more selectively, Puerto Rican officials after earlier dismissing critics of the federal response as "politically motivated ingrates."
Panmunjom amid escalating tension between US and North Korea
Panmunjom amid escalating tension between US and North Korea
Recent scenes from Panmunjom as a war of words between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
Recent scenes from Panmunjom as a war of words between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
Your New Jersey Back-to-School Photos
Your New Jersey Back-to-School Photos
Are you or your kids heading back to school? News 12 New Jersey wants to see your photos! Use the #NJSchool2017 on Instagram or Twitter and we may use your photos on News12.com or on air!
Are you or your kids heading back to school? News 12 New Jersey wants to see your photos! Use the #NJSchool2017 on Instagram or Twitter and we may use your photos on News12.com or on air!
Photos: New Jersey solar eclipse
Photos: New Jersey solar eclipse
Photos taken by News 12 New Jersey viewers of the partial solar eclipse in the Garden State.
Photos taken by News 12 New Jersey viewers of the partial solar eclipse in the Garden State.
Recent solar eclipses from around the world
Recent solar eclipses from around the world
Here are some photos of recent solar eclipses around the world as North America prepares to see another on Aug. 21.
Here are some photos of recent solar eclipses around the world as North America prepares to see another on Aug. 21.