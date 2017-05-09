New Jersey high school student shows up for prom in coffin

Posted: Updated:
New Jersey high school student Megan Flaherty, who hopes to become a funeral director, surprised her classmates by arriving at her prom in an open prop coffin. New Jersey high school student Megan Flaherty, who hopes to become a funeral director, surprised her classmates by arriving at her prom in an open prop coffin.
PENNSAUKEN (AP) -

A New Jersey high school student who hopes to become a funeral director has surprised her classmates by arriving at her prom in an open prop coffin.

Megan Flaherty says she mainly wanted to have fun while attending Pennsauken High School's junior prom Saturday. The 17-year-old says she checked with her date to make sure he had no reservations about her plans.

Flaherty's open coffin slid out of the back a hearse. She then stepped out of the coffin on the hand of her date and smiled as other prom goers looked on in amazement.

Photos and video of Flaherty's entrance have become an online topic.

Many commenters seem to like the entrance, with some joking Flaherty was "drop dead gorgeous." But others say her actions were insensitive and tasteless.

  • New Jersey SlideshowsSlideshowsMore>>

  • Photos: New Jersey Sunrise Squad

    Photos: New Jersey Sunrise Squad

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 8:25 AM EDT2017-10-11 12:25:52 GMT
    (@hfliester/Twitter)(@hfliester/Twitter)

    Share your sunrise pictures with us every morning on social media using #NJSunriseSquad for a chance to have your images featured online and on-air!

    Share your sunrise pictures with us every morning on social media using #NJSunriseSquad for a chance to have your images featured online and on-air!

  • New Jersey's 2017 Haunted House Guide

    New Jersey's 2017 Haunted House Guide

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 7:00 AM EDT2017-10-11 11:00:54 GMT

    Looking for a good scare this Halloween? Check out some of the frightening haunted houses in New Jersey.

    Looking for a good scare this Halloween? Check out some of the frightening haunted houses in New Jersey.

  • Wildfires burn in Northern California wine country

    Wildfires burn in Northern California wine country

    Fast-moving wildfires have destroyed more than 1,500 homes, department stores, hotels and other commercial structures in Northern California.

    Fast-moving wildfires have destroyed more than 1,500 homes, department stores, hotels and other commercial structures in Northern California.

    •   
sorry to interrupt
your first 5 are free
Access to News 12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service ElectricSM customers.
Please enjoy 5 complimentary views of articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.
you have reached your 5 view limit
Access to News 12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service ElectricSM customers.
Please login, create an account or subscribe to continue enjoying News12.
create an accountsubscribe
Our sign-up page is undergoing maintenance and is not currently available. However, you will be given direct access to news12.com while we complete our upgrade.
When we are back up and running you will be prompted at that time to complete your sign in. Until then, enjoy the local news, weather, traffic and more that's "as local as local news gets."
back to site