2nd New Jersey show added to Paul McCartney’s ‘One on One’ tour

NEWARK -

With the first night selling out within minutes, Paul McCartney’s “One on One” tour confirmed Tuesday that a second show has been added at Prudential Center in Newark.

The tour’s 2017 U.S. run will resume with McCartney’s first ever shows at the Prudential on Sept. 11 and 12. McCartney will then take up residence in New York City, and as part of the Spectrum Concert Series, will play his first full shows at Madison Square Garden since 2005 on Sept. 15 and 17.

He’ll then play at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sept. 19 and 21, and at NYCB LIVE’s Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale on Sept. 26 and 27.

“One on One” features a nearly three-hour performance with McCartney’s band of the last 10-plus years: Paul “Wix” Wickens (keyboards), Brian Ray (bass/guitar), Rusty Anderson (guitar) and Abe Laboriel Jr. (drums).

Tickets for the second and final area dates in Newark, New York, Brooklyn and Uniondale go on sale to the general public this Friday at 9 a.m.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m.

CLICK HERE for more information about purchasing tickets.

  Photos: New Jersey Sunrise Squad

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 8:25 AM EDT2017-10-11 12:25:52 GMT
    Share your sunrise pictures with us every morning on social media using #NJSunriseSquad for a chance to have your images featured online and on-air!

  New Jersey's 2017 Haunted House Guide

    Looking for a good scare this Halloween? Check out some of the frightening haunted houses in New Jersey.

  Wildfires burn in Northern California wine country

    Fast-moving wildfires have destroyed more than 1,500 homes, department stores, hotels and other commercial structures in Northern California.

