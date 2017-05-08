Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner’s company denied tax break by Jersey City officials

Jersey City officials have denied President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser a tax abatement request for his company.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop posted on Twitter Sunday that the city was not supportive of the request made by the Kushner Company regarding the new multimillion-dollar development at One Journal Square in the city. Kushner stepped down as the company's CEO and removed himself from the project after taking a role in the Trump administration.

Some Jersey City activists applauded Fulop’s decision.

"They have attacked a lot of people in this community,” says James Solomon, of the group “Evict Trump/Kushner.” “Trump attacked the Muslim community during the election.  They've gone after immigrants in our community.  They’ve got ICE agents breaking up families."

The mayor's announcement comes on the heels of reports that Kushner's sister touted her family's ties to the Trump administration while promoting the company's real estate projects at an event in Beijing on Saturday.  The family's company has since apologized to Chinese investors.

