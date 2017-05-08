Union County Prosecutor: Son stabbed man found dead in burning home

Posted: Updated:
Union County officials probe death following fire. Union County officials probe death following fire.
UNION TOWNSHIP -

A Union Township man has been arrested and charged with fatally stabbing his father, who was found dead following a house fire, acting Union County Prosecutor Grace H. Park announced Tuesday.

Jeff Adams, 20, is charged with murder and related weapons offenses in connection with the death of 59-year-old Michael Adams.

At approximately 11:45 a.m. Monday, members of the Irvington Fire Department and Union Township police and fire personnel arrived to a home on the 1500 block of Van Ness Terrace on a report of a house fire, Union County Assistant Prosecutor Melissa Spagnoli said. Inside the home, first responders found Michael Adams, who was pronounced dead at the scene, Spagnoli said.

The prosecutor’s office said Jeff Adams turned himself in to the Union Police Department early Monday afternoon, and he was lodged in Union County Jail. He is expected to have a first appearance in court later this week.

The investigation into this matter remains active, and anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Task Force Sgt. Michael Manochio at 908-966-2287.

  • New Jersey SlideshowsSlideshowsMore>>

  • Photos: New Jersey Sunrise Squad

    Photos: New Jersey Sunrise Squad

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 8:25 AM EDT2017-10-11 12:25:52 GMT
    (@hfliester/Twitter)(@hfliester/Twitter)

    Share your sunrise pictures with us every morning on social media using #NJSunriseSquad for a chance to have your images featured online and on-air!

    Share your sunrise pictures with us every morning on social media using #NJSunriseSquad for a chance to have your images featured online and on-air!

  • New Jersey's 2017 Haunted House Guide

    New Jersey's 2017 Haunted House Guide

    Wednesday, October 11 2017 7:00 AM EDT2017-10-11 11:00:54 GMT

    Looking for a good scare this Halloween? Check out some of the frightening haunted houses in New Jersey.

    Looking for a good scare this Halloween? Check out some of the frightening haunted houses in New Jersey.

  • Wildfires burn in Northern California wine country

    Wildfires burn in Northern California wine country

    Fast-moving wildfires have destroyed more than 1,500 homes, department stores, hotels and other commercial structures in Northern California.

    Fast-moving wildfires have destroyed more than 1,500 homes, department stores, hotels and other commercial structures in Northern California.

    •   
sorry to interrupt
your first 5 are free
Access to News 12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service ElectricSM customers.
Please enjoy 5 complimentary views of articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.
you have reached your 5 view limit
Access to News 12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service ElectricSM customers.
Please login, create an account or subscribe to continue enjoying News12.
create an accountsubscribe
Our sign-up page is undergoing maintenance and is not currently available. However, you will be given direct access to news12.com while we complete our upgrade.
When we are back up and running you will be prompted at that time to complete your sign in. Until then, enjoy the local news, weather, traffic and more that's "as local as local news gets."
back to site