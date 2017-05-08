Union County Prosecutor: Son stabbed man found dead in burning home

A Union Township man has been arrested and charged with fatally stabbing his father, who was found dead following a house fire, acting Union County Prosecutor Grace H. Park announced Tuesday.

Jeff Adams, 20, is charged with murder and related weapons offenses in connection with the death of 59-year-old Michael Adams.

At approximately 11:45 a.m. Monday, members of the Irvington Fire Department and Union Township police and fire personnel arrived to a home on the 1500 block of Van Ness Terrace on a report of a house fire, Union County Assistant Prosecutor Melissa Spagnoli said. Inside the home, first responders found Michael Adams, who was pronounced dead at the scene, Spagnoli said.

The prosecutor’s office said Jeff Adams turned himself in to the Union Police Department early Monday afternoon, and he was lodged in Union County Jail. He is expected to have a first appearance in court later this week.

The investigation into this matter remains active, and anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Task Force Sgt. Michael Manochio at 908-966-2287.