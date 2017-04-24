Numbers & Links for May 9, 2017

New Jersey AG targets corruption
Report corruption by calling 866-TIPS-4CJ
Universoul Circus
Performances run from May 9 through May 14 at the Circus Big Top on Broad Street in Newark. 
A.J. Meerwald ship tours, sails
The A.J. Meerwald, New Jersey's official tall ship, is currently on it's 2017 season tour and will be in the state capital for two days. 
The schooner is docked at the marina just north of the Trenton Thunder baseball stadium and visitors can go aboard for sails and free dockside tours.
An Afternoon Sail is offered Tuesday, May 9, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $10 for children ages 3 to 12.
