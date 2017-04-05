Repairs to seawall in Point Pleasant Beach to begin next week

Repairs are scheduled to start Wednesday on a large hole in the seawall off the New Jersey shore in Point Pleasant Beach.

Repairs to seawall in Point Pleasant Beach begin

Repairs to seawall in Point Pleasant Beach begin (10:51 AM)

Updated

POINT PLEASANT BEACH - The start date for repairs on a large hole in the seawall off the New Jersey shore in Point Pleasant Beach has been pushed back to next week.

Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Stephen Reid said Wednesday morning that work set to begin on Wednesday will now take place on Monday due to Thursday’s weather forecast. Reid said the company responsible for making the repairs wants two good weather days in a row to complete the task.

Erosion continues to be a concern and will continue to be until the breach is repaired. A $10,000 patch up was done in the fall, but the nor'easter in early March opened the hole again.

A long-term repair plan is in place, but short-term work will begin Monday. Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Stephen Reid said the work is a $42,000 temporary fix. 

“It's a simple matter of getting the sheet pilings and tying them in. That was the problem with the last repair. It wasn't tightened properly or backfilled properly, and the water got in and just took it right out,” said Chet Nesley, chief diver of the Point Pleasant Beach first aid team.

As for the long-term plan, the Department of Environmental Protection will begin a $600,000 rebuilding plan that the mayor hopes will be done by the end of next year. 

More on this topic

