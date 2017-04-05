Repairs to seawall in Point Pleasant Beach begin

POINT PLEASANT BEACH - Repairs are scheduled to start Wednesday on a large hole in the seawall off the New Jersey shore in Point Pleasant Beach.

Erosion continues to be a concern and will continue to be until the breach is repaired. A $10,000 patch up was done in the fall, but the nor'easter in early March opened the hole again.

A long-term repair plan is in place, but short-term work begins Wednesday. Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Stephen Reid said the work is a $42,000 temporary fix. 

The company working on the repair wanted to start Wednesday because it's going to be low tide during the late morning until the afternoon, allowing them to complete most of the work.

 As for the long-term plan, the Department of Environmental Protection will begin a $600,000 rebuilding plan that the mayor hopes will be done by the end of next year. 

