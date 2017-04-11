You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

NORTH BRUNSWICK - A large fire destroyed a building overnight in North Brunswick, displacing several people, officials said.

Authorities said the blaze started just after 1 a.m. Tuesday on Georges Road. Firefighters battled the flames for at least an hour.

News 12 New Jersey learned that a family lived on top of the barbershop and another business was attached to the structure. The fire chief said four adults and one child escaped with minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.

News 12’s Tony Caputo reported that a total of six people were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.