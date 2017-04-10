Repairs to Manasquan Inlet sea wall in Point Pleasant Beach begin

After a week-long delay, repairs on a large hole in the seawall off the New Jersey shore in Point Pleasant Beach begin Monday.

POINT PLEASANT BEACH - After a week-long delay, repairs on a large hole in the seawall off the New Jersey shore in Point Pleasant Beach begin Monday.

Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Stephen Reid said that work set to begin on the Manasquan Inlet sea wall last week was delayed due to weather. Reid said the company responsible for making the repairs wanted two good weather days in a row to complete the task.

Erosion continues to be a concern and will continue to be until the breach is repaired. A $10,000 patch up was done in the fall, but the nor'easter in early March opened the hole again.

A long-term repair plan is in place, but short-term work will begin Monday. Reid said the work is a $42,000 temporary fix.

"It's pretty shallow," says Chet Nesley, chief diver for the Point Pleasant Beach First Aid Rescue Dive Team. "All that sand that was up here is now down there."

Nesley recently recorded video after getting a much closer look at the wall damage. He said that will have to be removed from the water, but even with all that damage, once they start, workers should have no problem getting the job done.

"It's a simple matter of getting the sheet pilings and tying them in. That was the problem with the last repair. It wasn't tightened properly or backfilled properly, and the water got in and just took it right out," Nesley said.

As for the long-term plan, the Department of Environmental Protection will begin a $600,000 rebuilding plan that the mayor hopes will be done by the end of next year. 

