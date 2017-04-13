Police seek shoplifting trio who struck Target in Howell

Authorities are looking for these three people who were caught on camera shoplifting at a Target store in Howell.

Authorities are looking for these three people who were caught on camera shoplifting at a Target store in Howell. (12:27 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

HOWELL - Authorities are looking for three people who were caught on camera shoplifting at a Target store in Howell.

Police said the trio stole hundreds of dollars of merchandise from the Route 9 location on March 4 and believe they also hit a local Hobby Lobby.

Anyone who can help identify the accused shoplifters is asked to contact Howell Detective Eric Encarnacion by calling 732-938-4575 ext. 2186 or by sending an e-mail to eencarnacion@howellpolice.org.

 

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

1 VIDEO: Extended interview with John Cramsey
2 VIDEO: Chopper 12 over warehouse fire in Passaic
An early morning house fire in Berkeley Heights, 3 Union County house fire sends 5 people to hospital
Clifton city council votes to revoke Bliss Lounge's 4 Clifton's Bliss Lounge has entertainment license revoked
News 12 New Jersey - Weather On The 5 New Jersey Weather Forecast

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE