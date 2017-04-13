Police seek shoplifting trio who struck Target in Howell

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

HOWELL - Authorities are looking for three people who were caught on camera shoplifting at a Target store in Howell.

Police said the trio stole hundreds of dollars of merchandise from the Route 9 location on March 4 and believe they also hit a local Hobby Lobby.

Anyone who can help identify the accused shoplifters is asked to contact Howell Detective Eric Encarnacion by calling 732-938-4575 ext. 2186 or by sending an e-mail to eencarnacion@howellpolice.org.