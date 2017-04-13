Police seek shoplifting trio who struck Target in Howell You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Authorities are looking for these three people who were caught on camera shoplifting at a Target store in Howell. (12:27 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 13, 2017 12:02 PM HOWELL - Authorities are looking for three people who were caught on camera shoplifting at a Target store in Howell. Police said the trio stole hundreds of dollars of merchandise from the Route 9 location on March 4 and believe they also hit a local Hobby Lobby. Anyone who can help identify the accused shoplifters is asked to contact Howell Detective Eric Encarnacion by calling 732-938-4575 ext. 2186 or by sending an e-mail to eencarnacion@howellpolice.org. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 5:11 1 VIDEO: Extended interview with John Cramsey 2:47 2 VIDEO: Chopper 12 over warehouse fire in Passaic 1:34 3 Union County house fire sends 5 people to hospital 2:05 4 Clifton's Bliss Lounge has entertainment license revoked 4:26 5 New Jersey Weather Forecast advertisement | advertise on News 12