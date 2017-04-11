Police seek 2 men accused of attacking McDonald’s employees in Bayville

Police are searching for two men who allegedly attacked two McDonald’s employees in Bayville.

Police are searching for two men who allegedly

Police are searching for two men who allegedly attacked two McDonald's employees in Bayville.

BAYVILLE - Police are searching for two men who allegedly attacked two McDonald’s employees in Bayville.

Authorities said the attack happened Sunday night at the restaurant located on Atlantic City Boulevard.

Police said the two men drove up to the drive-thru, ordered food and then began to bang on the window because they said their order was incorrect.

One of the men allegedly punched the manager in the face, and when another employee ran out to confront the men, he was slashed with a knife, officials said. Both employees were expected to be OK.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.

