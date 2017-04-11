Police: 2 injured, 1 critically, in Route 1 crash in North Brunswick

Two people were hurt, one critically, in a three-vehicle crash on Route 1 in North Brunswick.

Police say two people were hurt, one critically,

Police say two people were hurt, one critically, during a crash on Route 1 in North Brunswick. (Credit: News 12 New Jersey)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

NORTH BRUNSWICK - Two people were hurt, one critically, in a three-vehicle crash on Route 1 in North Brunswick.

North Brunswick police say the crash happened just after 7 a.m. Tuesday near Route 1 and North Oaks Boulevard when a box truck failed to stop at the intersection and struck a Toyota Corolla. Police say the truck struck the Toyota with such force that it crashed into an Acura in front of it.

The drivers in the Toyota and Acura were taken to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital after the crash. Police say one driver was critically injured and the other suffered injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. The driver of the box truck was not hurt.

Parts of Route 1 were closed for several hours after the crash.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Video: New Jerseyans enjoy the spring weather 1 Video: New Jerseyans enjoy the spring weather
A large fire destroyed a building overnight in 2 Several displaced after fire destroys building in North Brunswick
Tara Paczkowski is accused of racking up over 3 Police: Old Bridge woman owes $17K in unpaid tolls
Lebanon Township resident Timothy Piazza died Feb. 4 4 Police obtain video of Penn State frat pledge party where NJ student died
Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened 5 1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting in Newark

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE