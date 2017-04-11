NORTH BRUNSWICK - Two people were hurt, one critically, in a three-vehicle crash on Route 1 in North Brunswick.

North Brunswick police say the crash happened just after 7 a.m. Tuesday near Route 1 and North Oaks Boulevard when a box truck failed to stop at the intersection and struck a Toyota Corolla. Police say the truck struck the Toyota with such force that it crashed into an Acura in front of it.

The drivers in the Toyota and Acura were taken to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital after the crash. Police say one driver was critically injured and the other suffered injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. The driver of the box truck was not hurt.

Parts of Route 1 were closed for several hours after the crash.