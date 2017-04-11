Police: 1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting on Ridgewood Avenue in Newark Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday night in Newark. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday night in Newark. (6:24 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 11, 2017 6:37 AM NEWARK - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday night in Newark. Essex County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Thomas Fennelly confirmed that one person was killed and another suffered a non-life-threatening injury during a shooting on Ridgewood Avenue. The shooting reportedly happened in a third floor hallway. Neither victim has been identified at this time. No additional details were immediately available. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 2:22 1 Video: New Jerseyans enjoy the spring weather 0:25 2 Police: Old Bridge woman owes $17K in unpaid tolls 0:11 3 1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting in Newark 1:38 4 Several displaced after fire destroys building in North Brunswick 351640 5 Michael Lembhard's cousin arrested after brawl advertisement | advertise on News 12