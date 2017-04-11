Police: 1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting on Ridgewood Avenue in Newark

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday night in Newark.

NEWARK - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday night in Newark.

Essex County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Thomas Fennelly confirmed that one person was killed and another suffered a non-life-threatening injury during a shooting on Ridgewood Avenue. The shooting reportedly happened in a third floor hallway.

Neither victim has been identified at this time.

No additional details were immediately available. 

