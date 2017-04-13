Paterson School District fires coaches amid recruiting questions

Eastside High School boys basketball coach Juan Griles

Eastside High School boys basketball coach Juan Griles (6:35 AM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

PATERSON - A New Jersey school district has fired two high school coaches and its athletic director amid questions over recruiting players from overseas.

Paterson's school board on Wednesday terminated Eastside High School boys basketball coach Juan Griles, his assistant and the athletic director.

According to school documents, six of his former players listed Griles as their legal guardian. Three are from Puerto Rico and three are from Nigeria.

The district retained a former state Supreme Court justice to investigate. The results of the investigation are due to be released Thursday.

Eastside High was portrayed in the 1989 movie "Lean On Me."

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

1 VIDEO: Chopper 12 over warehouse fire in Passaic
2 VIDEO: Extended interview with John Cramsey
News 12 New Jersey - Weather On The 3 New Jersey Weather Forecast
Here is the latest weather forecast in your 4 WC Night WX
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 02: The New 5 Rangers begin quest for the Stanley Cup in Montreal tonight

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE