PATERSON - A New Jersey school district has fired two high school coaches and its athletic director amid questions over recruiting players from overseas.

Paterson's school board on Wednesday terminated Eastside High School boys basketball coach Juan Griles, his assistant and the athletic director.

According to school documents, six of his former players listed Griles as their legal guardian. Three are from Puerto Rico and three are from Nigeria.

The district retained a former state Supreme Court justice to investigate. The results of the investigation are due to be released Thursday.

Eastside High was portrayed in the 1989 movie "Lean On Me."

The Associated Press contributed to this article.