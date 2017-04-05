Passover pizza: NJ company debuts new triangular matzo shape

The New Jersey-based largest producer of kosher food in North America is breaking tradition in its 129-year history by unveiling its first triangular matzo.

By The Associated Press

NEWARK - It's not your bubbe's matzo.

Manischewitz says the shape is part of its Matzo Pizza Kit.

CEO David Sugarman says matzo pizza is a Passover staple for Jewish families because they are not permitted to eat foods made with yeast or leavening.

The company needed a special die to make the new shape from the traditional rectangle. The company says breakage meant it had to replace a cooling conveyor with a new process. Employees now grab the matzo by hand and place it into cartons to cool.

The company says it can produce about 1,500 triangles every 15 minutes.

Passover is still weeks away, but a local Newark factory makes Passover matzos

Passover is still weeks away, but a local matzos manufacturer is hard at work.

