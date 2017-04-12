Overturned tractor-trailer closes Route 1 south in New Brunswick

An overturned tractor-trailer forced authorities to close the

Updated

NEW BRUNSWICK - An overturned tractor-trailer forced authorities to close the southbound lanes of Route 1 in New Brunswick early Wednesday morning.

The accident happened on the ramp from 18 north to Route 1 south. Crews worked to remove the heavy debris from the truck that spilled onto Route 1.

Route 1 reopened around 5:45 a.m., but the ramp remained closed.

Stay with News 12 New Jersey for updates on the cleanup and traffic situation.

