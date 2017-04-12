Overturned tractor-trailer closes Route 1 south in New Brunswick An overturned tractor-trailer forced authorities to close the southbound lanes of Route 1 in New Brunswick early Wednesday morning. Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments Updated April 12, 2017 5:49 AM NEW BRUNSWICK - An overturned tractor-trailer forced authorities to close the southbound lanes of Route 1 in New Brunswick early Wednesday morning. The accident happened on the ramp from 18 north to Route 1 south. Crews worked to remove the heavy debris from the truck that spilled onto Route 1. Route 1 reopened around 5:45 a.m., but the ramp remained closed. Stay with News 12 New Jersey for updates on the cleanup and traffic situation. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter More on this topic Traffic Cameras Live Traffic and Weather advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:58 1 Westchester Weather Forecast 0:37 2 Police seek second suspect in dumping of woman's body 1:51 3 Officials: Gateway Tunnel project 'a long way off' 1:49 4 Westchester/Hudson Valley weather 0:25 5 Woman found dead inside Kearny apartment; man charged advertisement | advertise on News 12