NEW BRUNSWICK - An overturned tractor-trailer forced authorities to close the southbound lanes of Route 1 in New Brunswick early Wednesday morning.

The accident happened on the ramp from 18 north to Route 1 south. Crews worked to remove the heavy debris from the truck that spilled onto Route 1.

Route 1 reopened around 5:45 a.m., but the ramp remained closed.

