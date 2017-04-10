NJ governor candidates to debate at Stockton in May

GALLOWAY - Six of the 11 gubernatorial candidates who are running in the June 6 Primary for the Republican and Democratic parties’ nominations will debate in two separate forums at Stockton University next month.

Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno and Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli of the 16th District, which includes municipalities in Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex and Somerset counties, will face off for the GOP on May 9.

The Democratic candidates who will face off include Phil Murphy, a former ambassador to Germany and a financier; state Sen. Ray Lesniak, of the 20th District, which includes several Union County municipalities; Jim Johnson, an attorney and activist who was formerly an assistant secretary of the Treasury and under-secretary of the Treasury for Enforcement; and Assemblyman John Wisniewski, of the 19th District, which includes five Middlesex County municipalities.

The university’s William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy will host the N.J. Election Law Enforcement Commission debates at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the Campus Center Theatre on Stockton’s main campus, located at 101 Vera King Farris Drive in Galloway. The order in which each party will debate is still being determined. Sharon Schulman, executive director the Hughes Center, will moderate.

“The Hughes Center has hosted debates as part of its mission in its nine years of existence,” Schulman said in a written press release. “Holding the primary debates at Stockton University is a way for the people of South Jersey to hear what our future policy makers have to say, and enable the candidates to reach the southern region of our state.”

Last week, a list of 11 candidates running for governor was released. Those not included in the May debate are Mark Zinna, William Brennan, Joseph Rullo, Steven Rodgers and Hirsh Singh.

