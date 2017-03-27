FAIRVIEW - A New York City woman has recovered her wedding and engagement rings from a Bergen County dump with some help from sanitation workers.

Shannon Lombardo says she accidentally threw out the rings, which were in a paper towel.

She called 311, New York City’s help line, and the city delayed garbage pickups from her Upper West Side building to give her a chance to sift through the building's trash.

When her search proved unsuccessful, Lombardo went to a facility in Fairview with her husband.

Workers identified the truck that took their garbage and removed 800 bags.

Sanitation workers then helped the Lombardos dig through them for an hour before finding the correct bag. Inside they found two rings nestled in some tissues.

The Associated Press wire services contributed to this report.