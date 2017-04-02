Work continues to remove vacant buildings in Long Branch

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

LONG BRANCH - A run-down section of Long Branch is finally getting cleaned up as work continues to remove vacant buildings all along Lower Broadway.

Developer Long Branch Partners settled all pending lawsuits with the city and secured permits needed to begin demolition - the first step in what the Mayor Adam Schneider calls a long overdue revitalization.

Schneider says they will turn the empty lots into paid parking for the beach. He adds that he hopes to see preliminary plans from the developer for retail and housing along Broadway in the next six weeks.

The mayor says he hopes the city can issue building permits to the developer as soon as Labor Day.