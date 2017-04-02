News Work continues to remove vacant buildings in Long Branch A run-down section of Long Branch is finally getting cleaned up as work continues to remove vacant buildings all along Lower Broadway. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. A run-down section of Long Branch is finally getting cleaned up as work continues to remove vacant buildings all along Lower Broadway. (5:37 PM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 2, 2017 3:24 PM LONG BRANCH - A run-down section of Long Branch is finally getting cleaned up as work continues to remove vacant buildings all along Lower Broadway. Developer Long Branch Partners settled all pending lawsuits with the city and secured permits needed to begin demolition - the first step in what the Mayor Adam Schneider calls a long overdue revitalization. Schneider says they will turn the empty lots into paid parking for the beach. He adds that he hopes to see preliminary plans from the developer for retail and housing along Broadway in the next six weeks. The mayor says he hopes the city can issue building permits to the developer as soon as Labor Day. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 1:18 1 Police probe shooting at LaQuinta Hotel in Secaucus 0:26 2 Authorities ID teen killed in Newark double shooting 1:50 3 Puppies get guide-dog training at Newark Airport 0:23 4 Police recover nearly a dozen weapons in Newark raid 1:46 5 V-Go Robot helps student battling cancer attend school advertisement | advertise on News 12