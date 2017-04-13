Woman injured in gas explosion that damaged Elmwood Park home

A woman was hurt when a gas stove exploded inside her Elmwood Park home (Credit: News 12 New Jersey)

ELMWOOD PARK - One woman was hurt in a gas explosion that damaged her Elmwood Park home Thursday.

Police say that a stove inside the home located at 190 Martha St. was leaking gas, which led to the explosion just before 7:30 p.m. The force of the blast blew out a bay window in the front of the home.

A woman inside the house suffered minor to moderate burns on her face and hands, according to authorities.

That woman was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Paterson for treatment.

Officials did not immediately say what sparked the explosion.

