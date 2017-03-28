You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. - A New Jersey family got the scare of a lifetime when a wild turkey crashed through their car’s windshield.

The incident happened in Indiana while they were on their way back from Notre Dame University, where the daughter was just accepted.

LaPorte County sheriffs posted on Facebook that the wild turkey crashed through the Emerson family’s car while they were traveling on U.S. 20. The turkey apparently flew into the path of their rental car.

The family was not hurt, but the turkey was killed.

The sheriff says that it is mating season for wild turkeys, which means that they are often on the move and could be as hazardous as deer.