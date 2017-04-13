Wawa celebrates its 53rd anniversary with free coffee

All day Thursday, the convenience store chain is

All day Thursday, the convenience store chain is giving away a free cup of coffee - any size.

EDISON - Wawa is celebrating its 53rd anniversary with free coffee for its customers.

All day Thursday, the convenience store chain is giving away a free cup of coffee – any size – to every customer who stops in.

CLICK HERE to find the Wawa location nearest you.

 

