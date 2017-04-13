News Wawa celebrates its 53rd anniversary with free coffee All day Thursday, the convenience store chain is giving away a free cup of coffee - any size. (Credit: Wawa/Twitter) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 13, 2017 11:10 AM EDISON - Wawa is celebrating its 53rd anniversary with free coffee for its customers. All day Thursday, the convenience store chain is giving away a free cup of coffee – any size – to every customer who stops in. CLICK HERE to find the Wawa location nearest you. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 5:11 1 VIDEO: Extended interview with John Cramsey 2:47 2 VIDEO: Chopper 12 over warehouse fire in Passaic 1:34 3 Union County house fire sends 5 people to hospital 2:05 4 Clifton's Bliss Lounge has entertainment license revoked 4:26 5 New Jersey Weather Forecast advertisement | advertise on News 12