‘Watcher’ home owners file another lawsuit against Westfield planning board

The owners of a Westfield home who say they were stalked by a letter writer known as "The Watcher" have filed another lawsuit.

WESTFIELD - The owners of a Westfield home who say they were stalked by a letter writer known as "The Watcher" have filed another lawsuit.

Derek and Maria Broaddus filed the suit against the Westfield planning board after the board rejected their plan to demolish the house and subdivide the land.

The neighbors and board say they want to protect the historic character of the neighborhood, despite the house's reputation.

The couple has also sued the previous owners of the home.

The home became famous after the owners bought the house and said that they began to receive letters from the "Watcher," an anonymous stalker who claimed to be watching the home and its occupants. It ultimately made the couple scared to move in, and it also conceivably scared off potential buyers.

