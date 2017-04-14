Washington Twp. police seek to ID trash bag-wearing robber

Washington Township police said a person wearing a trash bag over his/her clothing committed a smash and grab at Yogi's Quick Shop on Greentree Road.

Washington Township police said a person wearing a trash bag over his/her clothing committed a smash and grab at Yogi's Quick Shop on Greentree Road.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP - The Washington Township Police Department in Gloucester County is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person caught on camera robbing a convenience store.

Authorities said a person wearing a trash bag over his/her clothing committed a smash and grab at Yogi's Quick Shop on Greentree Road. The robbery happened just after midnight on Tuesday.

Surveillance video of the break-in appears to show the burglar struggling to remove the store’s cash register, but the person was ultimately successful in taking the register, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect or burglary in general can contact Detective Sean Jackson at 856-589-0330, extension 1142.

