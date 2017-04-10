You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

ELIZABETH - The number of incidents of dog attacks against mail carriers is at a 30-year high, according to the United States Postal Service.

Figures released by the agency show that nearly 6,800 letter carriers were attacked by dogs last year.

Elizabeth mailwoman Vickie Carmichael says that she was attacked by two dogs while delivering mail to a home 17 years ago. One of the dogs was a Rottweiler.

“The dog was loose in the backyard. There were no warnings,” she says. “I had to get reconstructive surgery on the back of my leg because he took a chunk out of my calf.”

Experts say that they are not exactly sure why the number of attacks have increased, but suggest that it may be due to the increased amount of packages that are delivered to doorsteps.

Elizabeth postmaster Dennis Allocco says that training for these types of incidents is important.

“We have dog warning cards that we utilize,” he says. “If we get to that point in time we do encounter a dog, the carrier will have the satchel with them they can be used as a defense mechanism and a tool to avoid the bite. And last but not least we’ve got the good old-fashioned dog spray.”

Allocco says that homeowners can also play a part in keeping postal employees safe.

“Keep [your] dogs secured. If you do have to let your dogs out, please post some kind of warning sign,” he says.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that children are also at risk for dog bites. The agency says that of the 4.5 million Americans bitten by dogs each year, half are children.