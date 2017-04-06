You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

WASHINGTON - The United States has attacked a Syrian air base with roughly 60 cruise missiles in response to a chemical weapons attack it blames on President Bashar Assad.

U.S. officials say the Tomahawk missiles were fired from two warships in the Mediterranean Sea, targeting a government-controlled air base in Syria.

U.S. officials say Syrian government aircraft killed dozens of civilians by using chlorine mixed with a nerve agent, possibly sarin, earlier this week.

The bombing represents President Donald Trump's most dramatic military order since taking office. The Obama administration threatened attacking Assad's forces for previous chemical weapons attacks, but never followed through.

Trump gave a brief statement Thursday night soon after the missiles launched. He called on "all civilized nations" to join the U.S. in seeking an end to the carnage in Syria.

Trump says "peace and harmony will prevail" so long as the U.S. continues to stand for justice.

